Short Interest in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Declines By 17.8%

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
