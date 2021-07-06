Short Interest in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Declines By 17.8%

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

