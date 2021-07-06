Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Drops By 15.1%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

