Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Increases By 24.1%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

SFBC stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.