Short Interest in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Decreases By 15.0%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,656 shares of company stock worth $263,321. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Surmodics by 248.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Surmodics by 129.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 184,117 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

