Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Grows By 16.4%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 12,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE GPS traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 188,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,187. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $228,033.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $538,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,083,472. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

