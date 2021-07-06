Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Decreases By 17.5%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ:WINC opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.78% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.