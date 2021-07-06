Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expands By 25.2%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Zovio by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zovio by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,330,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.80. Zovio has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $91.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZVO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

