Showcase (SHO) Trading 42.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $375,355.00 and approximately $113,425.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00045874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00135600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00167017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.90 or 0.99682615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00941566 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.