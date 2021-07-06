Simcoe Capital Management LLC Acquires 175,433 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,433 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for 15.0% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $118,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

NYSE ABG traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.12. 842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.