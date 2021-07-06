Simcoe Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,400 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Wayfair makes up approximately 0.5% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 933,700.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $1,039,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:W traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.74. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.80 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,657 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

