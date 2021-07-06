Simcoe Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,400 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Wayfair makes up approximately 0.5% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 933,700.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $1,039,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:W traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.74. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.80 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 3.13.
In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,657 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.
Wayfair Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
