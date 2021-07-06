Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,156 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Sirius XM worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

