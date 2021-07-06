Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SVKEF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

