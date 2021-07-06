SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $34.43.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.