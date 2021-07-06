SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.