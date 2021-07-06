Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel Sells $66,390.71 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 6,656,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.20. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $227,890,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at $184,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

