Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOLVY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th.

SOLVY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37. Solvay has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

