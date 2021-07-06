SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $15,339,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after acquiring an additional 538,073 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151,154 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

