Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.27. Spire reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of SR stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

