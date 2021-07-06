Standard Protocol Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $187,220.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00047959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00134685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00167578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.95 or 1.00156466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.12 or 0.00958304 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

