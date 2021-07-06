Starboard Value LP Acquires Shares of 300,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVSB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,145,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $6,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

KVSB traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 401,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

