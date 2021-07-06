Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.36. 281,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,114. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

