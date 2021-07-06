State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.06. 12,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,936. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

