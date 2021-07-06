Stephens Inc. AR Buys 4,680 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,897. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

