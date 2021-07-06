Stephens Inc. AR Has $9.75 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 44,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 28.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $222.63. 11,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,720. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $164.66 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.98. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

