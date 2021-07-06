Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,190.9% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 185,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 171,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 5,993 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.50. 50,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.