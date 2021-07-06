Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 644,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,841,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after purchasing an additional 604,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

