Stephens Inc. AR Sells 10,504 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $138.97. 71,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.36. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.