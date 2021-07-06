Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,886 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,126 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.36. 4,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.