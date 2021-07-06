Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 198,219 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,219 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $71,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,685,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after buying an additional 252,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. 1,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,143. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,551 shares of company stock valued at $336,538. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

