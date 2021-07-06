Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $58,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.12. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,633. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

