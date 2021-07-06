Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $52,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after acquiring an additional 460,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after buying an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,845. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

