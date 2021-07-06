Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $41,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

PANW traded up $14.53 on Tuesday, hitting $387.35. 21,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

