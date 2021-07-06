Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 821,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates makes up approximately 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $96,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

