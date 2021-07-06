Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $40.79 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $40,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

NUVA traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. 2,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,524. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,720. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

