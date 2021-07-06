Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $48.74 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 199.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 949,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 632,177 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.89% of Varonis Systems worth $48,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 214.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after buying an additional 272,919 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 896,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,051,000 after purchasing an additional 340,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,299 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 7,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

