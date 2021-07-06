Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.23% of 8X8 worth $42,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,717 shares of company stock worth $949,468 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,168. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.