Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 230,930 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,930 shares during the quarter. PROG makes up 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $81,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PROG by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PROG by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. Equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. Truist cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

