Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 4,081 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $65,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,004,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,475. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,480.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

