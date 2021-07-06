Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 9,639 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $74,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.95. 8,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,057. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.93.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

