Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,213 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Roku worth $45,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Roku by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $428.13. 44,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.05. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $128.66 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.