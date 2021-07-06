Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 252.3% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Stericycle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

