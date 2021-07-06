Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stericycle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after acquiring an additional 253,984 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 362,393 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

