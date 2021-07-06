Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,977 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

