stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,321.76 or 0.06833813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $132,736.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00134793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00166435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,922.73 or 0.99847168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.77 or 0.00950034 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 604,899 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

