Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

