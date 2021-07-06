Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 103,667 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,667 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,979 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 276,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

