Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,383 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,549.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,452.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,551.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

