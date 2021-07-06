Stifel Financial Corp Buys 16,800 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

