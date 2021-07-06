Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 278.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter.

VAW opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.06.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

