Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.43 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $516.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.01 and a 12-month high of $527.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

