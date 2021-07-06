Stifel Financial Corp Sells 74,436 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Olin worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

